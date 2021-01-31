School Closings: Westchester, Putnam Schools Close Due to Nor’easter
With a winter storm expected to blast Westchester and Putnam counties with up to 20 inches of snow starting Sunday night, several school districts have already announced closures.
Due to inclement weather, these school districts will close on Monday. A snow day will not result in remote or eLearning. However, some districts will close school facilities and operate on as an Asynchronous Snow Day, meaning remote instruction will continue.
Westchester County:
- Bedford Central School District
- Byram Hills Central School District: Byram Hills Schools will utilize an Asynchronous Snow Day.
- Chappaqua Central School District
- Croton Harmon School District
- Ossining Union Free School District
- Peekskill City School District
- Somers Central School District
- White Plains Public Schools
Putnam County:
- Brewster Central School District
- Mahopac Central School District
Check back for updates.