School Closings: Westchester, Putnam Schools Close Due to Nor’easter

With a winter storm expected to blast Westchester and Putnam counties with up to 20 inches of snow starting Sunday night, several school districts have already announced closures.

Due to inclement weather, these school districts will close on Monday. A snow day will not result in remote or eLearning. However, some districts will close school facilities and operate on as an Asynchronous Snow Day, meaning remote instruction will continue.

Westchester County:

Bedford Central School District

Byram Hills Central School District: Byram Hills Schools will utilize an Asynchronous Snow Day.

Chappaqua Central School District

Croton Harmon School District

Ossining Union Free School District

Peekskill City School District

Somers Central School District

White Plains Public Schools

Putnam County:

Brewster Central School District

Mahopac Central School District

