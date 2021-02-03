New Castle Supervisor Ivy Pool will not run for re-election later this year, wanting to focus on her family following the death of her son last winter.

Pool posted a message to the community on Facebook late Monday night stating that her time as town supervisor has been fulfilling but it has also been exhausting and she couldn’t envision herself enduring another campaign this year. Her 11-year-old son, Mattias, died in a hiking accident last February.

“Simply put, I need more time, space, and solitude to grieve for my son and to figure out my path forward together with my husband and daughter,” Pool’s statement read in part. “While it is important to me to honor my commitment to the community and to serve my full term in office, it is simply impossible for me to consider putting myself and my family through what looks as though it will be a competitive and vicious year-long campaign.”

Reached on Tuesday, Pool, who successfully ran for supervisor in 2019 after serving two years as a council member on the Town Board, said there was no question she would complete her term. Inspired by her son, who she indicated would have wanted her to continue, there were challenges created by the onset of COVID-19 and racial and social justice issues that surfaced in town, along with a long list of local matters.

While not having immediate plans beyond this year, she said she will likely continue a career in government. Pool worked for 12 years in former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg’s administration and for two years under Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever run for elected office again,” Pool said. “I do know that my career has been in public service. I consider myself a public servant, and so I know that I will stay close to government and public service, whether that is returning to civil service or running for office.”

It isn’t yet known who will replace Pool on the New Castle Democrats’ ticket this year. Democratic Committee Co-chair Jane Silverman said the party will announce its slate later this month.

“We are, of course, disappointed that we will lose Ivy’s steady leadership, but totally support her decision and are profoundly grateful for all that she has done for our community,” Silverman said.

Two Town Board colleagues praised Pool’s performance as supervisor. Councilwoman Lisa Katz said Pool’s decision was understandable and that she performed impressively despite a difficult year.

“She’s done a phenomenal job as supervisor,” Katz said. “She also came through a personal tragedy that I can’t possibly comprehend, and to do both is very difficult, and I think she said in her post that she needs to give herself time to grieve. I can understand that and I have to respect that.”

Katz and Deputy Supervisor Jeremy Saland said they weren’t surprised by her decision. Pool informed them a couple of days before she posted her message to the community.

“Ivy, unquestionably, has been one of the most impressive people that I have worked with in public service, as a prosecutor in the city, as a prosecutor local and in town government,” Saland said. “Her dedication is really unmatched as well as her ability to grasp whatever she’s confronted with, identify solutions and implement a plan.”

Saland, who is in his sixth year as councilman, said he would not run for the supervisor’s position. Katz, whose second term as councilwoman ends at the end of the year, said she hasn’t decided if she will run again, and if so, whether it would be for her Town Board seat or for supervisor. Katz, a registered Democrat, has twice been elected while endorsed by the town’s Republican Committee.