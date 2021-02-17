New Castle Democrats Tab McCall to Lead Ticket in Town Election

The New Castle Democratic Committee on Tuesday named Chappaqua Board of Education Vice President Holly McCall to lead its ticket as the party’s candidate for supervisor.

McCall, who was elected to the school board in 2019, will be part of a full slate of Town Board candidates – Councilwoman Lori Morton, Michael Weinberg, who has been active in with the county Democratic Committee, and Jennifer Bounds. The four candidates were among 12 hopefuls interviewed for the four spots and were unanimously endorsed by the committee.

“I am so proud to field this amazing, accomplished group of candidates whose many contributions to the Town of New Castle have exemplified their commitment to making our town the best it can be,” said town Democratic Committee Co-chair Randee Glazer.

They will be taking on the independent Unite New Castle ticket led by Councilwoman Lisa Katz, one of four Democrats on the opposing ticket.

In her six years as a New Castle resident, McCall has been active with the school district and other organizations. She served as both chair and vice chair of the Roaring Brook Elementary School PTA and currently co-chairs the Bell Middle School PTA’s craft fair.

McCall is a member of the New Castle League of Women Voters, was a founding member of the Board of Directors and is now the treasurer of Up2Us.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in international business and business management and worked in financial services project management after college. McCall also led a national effort seeking fair access to credit for stay-at-home parents.

In November, Morton won a seat for the remaining year on current town Supervisor Ivy Pool’s former council seat term. She is a vice president of research at Regeneron, where she has worked for 19 years.

Morton has also been active with the school district and various organizations. She served as a founding member of the district’s PTA STEM Committee, leading the organization from 2016 to 2019. She was also a founding contributor to the Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival.

A 19-year town resident, Morton was also active with Chappaqua Friends of Hillary, and continues to serve as board member of Up2Us. She was a town Democratic district leader for more than three years until beginning her service on the Town Board.

Weinberg been a special adviser on state Sen. Peter Hackham’s staff the past two years along with overseeing his own finance and consulting business. A town Democratic district leader, the committee described Weinberg as “a strong and persistent advocate for social justice and equity, better access to health care and good government.”

He has been an active member of the Chappaqua-Millwood Chamber of Commerce and has been involved in multiple community such as coaching Little League baseball and assisting Horace Greeley High School students with the Relay for Life cancer fundraiser.

Bounds, who leads U.S. operations for a European manufacturer, has lived in Chappaqua since 2014. She has served on the New Castle Council on Race and Equity’s Business and Commerce Committee.

She hopes to attract diverse businesses and residents to town as part of revitalization efforts.

In addition to the supervisor’s post and two Town Board seats that carry full four-year terms, there is also a council seat that must be filled to serve former councilman Jason Lichtenthal’s unexpired term of two years. Lichtenthal resigned in December.

Town Justice Noah Sorkin was also endorsed by the committee as he seeks re-election.