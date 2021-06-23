The Democratic-endorsed slate easily defeated the four challengers in the party’s Peekskill primary Tuesday night.

The slate of Vivian McKenzie, who is running for mayor, and running mates Ramon Fernandez, Dwight Douglas and Rob Scott for City Council were comfortably ahead of the Peekskill 4 Progress challengers consisting of Conor Greene, Vanessa Agudelo, Amy Perlow and Amy Vele.

With 95 percent of the vote counted from Tuesday’s voting, McKenzie was leading Greene for mayor 690-208, according to the Board of Elections.

In the council race, Fernandez led voting with 580 votes, followed by Douglas with 518 and Scott’s 508 votes. Agudelo, Perlow and Vele collected 342, 304 and 269 votes, respectively.

The McKenzie Team, as the endorsed ticket calls themselves, also won the early voting.

“Peekskill Democrats have spoken loud and clear by resoundingly voting for the team that has Peekskill moving forward,” McKenzie said. “As Democrats, we believe in an open process – and respecting election results. Now is the time for all Democrats to come together to fight for our shared values this November. Regardless of whether you voted for me tonight, I will represent you and promise to work hard every day to achieve the ideals that unite us.”

Fernandez and Douglas thanked supporters and urged Democrats to unite for November against the Republican ticket.

“I’m honored that Peekskill Democrats have put their trust in me,” said Democratic City Council nominee Rob Scott. “As your next councilman, I pledge to fight for families across our city and work to build a fairer, more just city for all.”

The Progress 4 Peekskill candidates have previously said they would press on with their campaign for the general election on the Working Family Party line.

Ossining

Supervisor Dana Levenberg was leading her challenger, Councilwoman Elizabeth Feldman 364-246 from the Tuesday voting with 20 out of 30 districts reporting late Tuesday night.

Results from early voting showed that Levenberg held a 120-vote lead, 244-124, according to the Westchester County Board of Elections.

The two candidates have served together in their current posts for the past six years.