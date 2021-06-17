The June 22 Democratic primary in the Town of Ossining will determine who will be supervisor for the next two years with no Republican competing for the slot in November and no minor party lines for the candidates to fall back on.

Incumbent Supervisor Dana Levenberg is seeking a fourth two-year term. Standing in her way is Councilwoman Elizabeth Feldman.

Feldman, whose current council four-year term doesn’t expire until 2024, was unable to convince enough Democratic district leaders to back her candidacy instead of Levenberg, but is hopeful primary voters will see differently.

“I believe I am a better choice for town supervisor because I really care about this community and all of its people,” Feldman said. “I believe it is time for me to dedicate myself full-time to my community service. People have been asking for a change or at least a choice for a long time and I find myself in a position to give them one.”

Levenberg, who worked for State Assemblywoman Sandy Galef prior to being elected supervisor, said she is proud of the direction the town is going in.

“I am running for reelection for town supervisor because I am so proud of the good work we have been doing in the town and want to continue that good work and get even better,” Levenberg said. “Being a successful town supervisor demands a holistic approach to governance. My focus every day is on managing the town budgets, directing our staff, and working toward a vision of an equitable and healthy community in all senses of the word: economically, environmentally, physically and mentally.”

Levenberg cited her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and the town’s role in assisting small businesses, not-for-profits and senior citizens.

“We have kept taxes in check, with no tax increase to speak of last year; increased our Moody’s rating; reduced our carbon footprint; continued to improve our parks and open spaces; restored historic structures; fought for racial justice; made our town more bike friendly; initiated habitat park stewards volunteer efforts; introduced food scrap recycling; brought in unprecedented grant dollars; and put the town on the map through my leadership on various boards,” Levenberg stated.

Feldman said she would “use my lifelong experiences here, combined with my people skills and creative outside the box approach to challenges” to help Ossining recover from the effects of the pandemic.

“I also have a stubborn determination to protect our wildlife, Hudson River, natural resources, and historic spaces,” said Feldman, who has been a dental hygienist for more than 30 years. “We need to get a handle on how high our residential tax rates are. Partnering with Briarcliff on their plan to incentivize corporations to redevelop the existing empty corporate campuses would be a good start. We should not let them become hundreds of units of residential housing to further overburden our infrastructure and overcrowd our schools and roads.”

Feldman said she would like to start a marketing campaign to attract small companies who longer want to be located in New York City.

“Building our commercial tax base will lighten the load on our homeowners,” she said. “One of my main priorities is protecting our watershed, Hudson River and remaining green spaces. I am proud of the environmental work our board has done over the past six years. I plan to continue this work in the years to come.”

Levenberg said the town was working with the community to develop the future of land in Ossining through the Comprehensive Plan process.

“There are many factors to consider as we establish a new road map for the town, with a focus on sustainability, which was grant-funded,” she said. “As well, we are looking at zoning to improve North State Road with the help of Pace Land Use Law Center and the Planners4Health Toolbox and our public, which is also through a state grant. We hope the work we did with the Village of Ossining and Cornell’s Climate Adaptive Design Studio will also help forge critical protections and smart planning along Ossining’s waterfront.”