Macy’s Set to Close Longtime Store at Galleria White Plains

Macy’s will be leaving the Galleria White Plains this spring, 25 years after becoming the premiere anchor store at the downtown mall.

It is among 45 Macy’s stores that will be shutting down as part of a companywide downsizing that will ultimately result in 125 locations closing nationwide.

“After careful consideration, Macy’s has decided to close our White Plains Galleria location. This closure is part of the company’s strategy announced in early 2020,” the company stated this week in a release.

“The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s White Plains Galleria is honored to have served our customers and the community over the past 40 years, and we look forward to continuing to do so,” the company stated, mentioning nearby Macy’s stores at the Cross County Shopping Center in Yonkers and the Palisades Center in Rockland will remain open.

Macy’s first came to White Plains in 1949 on Main Street and later expanded onto Mamaroneck Avenue in 1954. In 1996, Macy’s moved to the Galleria, replacing Stern’s.

Macy’s is planning a clearance sale at its Galleria store for the next two to three months. The company stated any employees who were unable to relocate to another Macy’s location would be eligible for severance.

Last November, the last remaining Sears in Westchester County announced it would be departing the Galleria on February 21, 2021. Sears has been part of the Galleria for about the last 20 years and has approximately 60 employees.