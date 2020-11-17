Sears to Close in February at the Galleria White Plains

The last remaining Sears in Westchester County at the Galleria White Plains will soon be closing its doors.

Another victim of the circumstances created by COVID-19, Sears, one of the anchor stores at the Galleria for about the last 20 years, and its accompanying auto center is set to depart on February 21, 2021.

“Sears has been an asset to Galleria White Plains for many years,” stated Josh McCord, the Galleria’s retail manager. “Although we are disappointed with their business decision to close, this is an opportunity to continue to evolve the asset through a transformative redevelopment with the integration of a mix of uses to meet the needs of the market.”

The closure of Sears will mean the loss of employment for 59 workers.

“Our biggest concern at this time is the affected number of Sears employees,” McCord stated. “To assist with their job transition, we will partner with local community groups and host a job fair for those seeking new employment opportunities.”

Transformco, which acquired Sears and Kmart from Sears Holding in February 2019, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November 2019. At the time, the company announced the liquidation of 51 Sears locations and 45 Kmart stores. Sears in the Cross County Center in Yonkers closed in July 2019.