The Putnam County Democratic Committee announced last week that Sheriff Robert L. Langley, Jr. is seeking a second four-year term in November.

“Sheriff Langley has been a remarkable leader. His experience, expertise and unbiased approach have kept Putnam County residents safer than ever,” said Putnam County Democratic Chairman Scott Reing. “He has enforced the law without fear or favor and deserves a well-earned second term.”

Over the last three years, crime, especially violent crime, has decreased in Putnam under Langley’s watch.

“Safety is and must remain my number one concern” said Langley. “In 2017 I promised to communicate with the public and institute true community policing. Putnam’s crime statistics prove that this approach works and works well.”

Langley, the 55th sheriff in Putnam’s history, has focused on community policing, child safety, the opioid epidemic and domestic abuse. He has also brought in additional funding through negotiations with the U.S. Marshals.

Langley was raised in Carmel and graduated from the Mahopac Central School District. He resides on a small farm in Garrison with his wife, Lydia JA Langley, and is the founder and president of a private security company serving commercial and residential clients. He has two grown sons, one of whom serves in Putnam County’s Bureau of Emergency Services as a 911 dispatcher.

He served in the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office from 1984 until his retirement in 2007. As a deputy, Langley served as a criminal investigator assigned to forensics and identification, as a member of the K-9 unit, and as a training officer in emergency communications. He served in the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department for 14 years, four as a line officer; seven years in the Garrison Volunteer Fire Company, five as line officer and two as chief; and two years in the Continental Village Fire Department in Philipstown.

In 1995, Langley was selected as member of the elite unit that served as security detail to Pope John Paul II on his visit to Yonkers. In 2012, he was given the Meritorious Service Award and the Medal of Honor from the Garrison Fire Company, as well as commendation from the Putnam County Executive, for his single-handed rescue of a family trapped by rising tidal waters in Super Storm Sandy.