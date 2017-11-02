Fight for Sheriff’s Office Pits Smith Against Langley

Sheriff Don Smith, a Republican, is facing Democrat and former sheriff ’s investigator Robert Langley for the top cop job in the county. Former NYPD captain Andrew DeStefano is waging a write-in campaign but isn’t on a party line. The term runs for four years.

Donald Smith

When Donald Smith explains to voters why he should continue as sheriff of Putnam County, he points to the numbers.

Putnam has been the safest county in New York State the last seven years and the last three years it has had the lowest property crime rate, violent and overall crime rate in the entire state.

Smith said crime has been reduced because the sheriff ’s office has the right culture to serve residents and put constituents first. He noted the sheriff ’s office has outstanding leaders, including five captains that help run the department. Training for sheriff personnel has been enhanced over the years, Smith said, and the sheriff’s office has worked with local town departments cohesively. The school resource officer program has been recognized nationally and the county marine patrol has stepped up in places like Lake Mahopac.

“We have provided vision and leadership that has brought the law enforcement and emergency services at the federal, state, regional and local levels together, sharing resources, information, technology, and personnel to accomplish the unified mission of keeping all of us safe,” Smith, who has served for four terms, said. to fight the drug scourge.

“Plain and simple our number one priority is to protect all people,” Smith, a former brigadier general, said, noting that must include the most vulnerable in the population. Opponent Robert Langley has hit Smith hard over the settlement with former district attorney Adam Levy that cost taxpayers $125,000. He has questioned if Smith can go after Levy, are other residents safe. Smith said while he is prevented from discussing the Levy case, he stressed his office has a long history of serving county citizens and “preserving the rights and dignity of everyone.”