Lakeland Needs Strong Student Advocate Like Hoben on Board of Ed

I first had the pleasure of meeting Bryan Hoben and his wife, Stephanie, in 2017. They’ve agreed that I can share some of their story in this letter.

At the time, they were preparing to enroll their two adopted special needs children from China into our district. Both parents immediately demonstrated their dedication and proactivity in ensuring their children, who are legally blind, would receive the necessary support and services from the district, even before the adoption had been finalized.

Throughout our interactions, Bryan showcased a tireless commitment to understanding his children’s unique needs and advocating for innovative solutions to address them. His collaborative approach fostered a strong partnership with the district resulting in his children thriving at George Washington Elementary School and Copper Beech Middle School. While Bryan was dogged in the face of differing opinions or other challenges, he never passed up an opportunity to work in tandem with the district to find a resolution.

In my 15 years as Lakeland’s director/assistant superintendent of pupil personnel services, I’ve worked with many different board trustees and have come to understand what makes some more effective than others. In my experience, the best board members are team players who are also not afraid to stand up for what’s right. They’re willing to put in the hard work needed to understand the issues and offer solutions. And most of all, they always put students and staff above their own agenda.

Bryan possesses all of these qualities and more. His tenacity, expertise and professional experience in law, human rights and finance equip him with a fresh perspective that would greatly benefit the Lakeland Board of Education and the entire community. He’s prepared to tackle the diverse challenges facing our students today, from learning loss to mental health issues and beyond.

Rarely do we have the opportunity to support such an exceptional candidate. On May 16, I urge the Lakeland community to recognize this opportunity and vote for Bryan Hoben, a fresh voice, on Ballot Position #3.

MaryEllen Herzog

Mohegan Lake