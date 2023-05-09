Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Letters 

Reducing Veterans’ Services is a Slap in the Face to Those Who Served

Examiner Media
We are part of The Trust Project

As a 76-year-old Vietnam combat veteran who depends on health care from the VA health care system to maintain quality of life, I was more than angry to find out that my representative, Congressman Mike Lawler, voted last week with 216 other Republican colleagues to strip funding from as much as 22 percent of federally budgeted veterans’ services.

This is a guy who never served a day in U.S. military who is signaling to all those who served that we aren’t worth his support.

John Allen
U.S. Army, Vietnam, 1967-68
Putnam Valley

We'd love for you to support our work by joining as a free, partial access subscriber, or by registering as a full access member. Members get full access to all of our content, and receive a variety of bonus perks like free show tickets. Learn more here.

Related News Stories

Letter Writer Receives Kudos From Fellow Letter Writer

No Demonstrable Evidence That Humans Alter the Climate

Letter to the Editor: Legitimate Concerns Associated With Legalization of Recreational Marijuana