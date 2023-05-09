Reducing Veterans’ Services is a Slap in the Face to Those Who Served

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

As a 76-year-old Vietnam combat veteran who depends on health care from the VA health care system to maintain quality of life, I was more than angry to find out that my representative, Congressman Mike Lawler, voted last week with 216 other Republican colleagues to strip funding from as much as 22 percent of federally budgeted veterans’ services.

This is a guy who never served a day in U.S. military who is signaling to all those who served that we aren’t worth his support.

John Allen

U.S. Army, Vietnam, 1967-68

Putnam Valley