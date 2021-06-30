‘He Will Be Greatly Missed’: Adelberg to Retire as Bedford Schools Superintendent

The Bedford Board of Education announced Tuesday that Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joel Adelberg will be retiring on June 30, 2022.

Adelberg has led the district since November 2019, taking over for Dr. Christopher Manno, who initially took medical leave before retiring several months later.

“The Board and our community are exceptionally grateful for Dr. Adelberg’s leadership during COVID and his many years of dedicated service as Fox Lane High School principal and as an assistant superintendent of curriculum,” Board President Colette Dow said in a statement. “While he will be greatly missed, Dr. Adelberg leaves a legacy of students first always. It is this hallmark of his leadership that enables excellence in all of our schools.”

The board will conduct a comprehensive search for the district’s next superintendent. The process will include community involvement, which will be detailed in the coming weeks, a statement from the board read.

It is expected that a new superintendent will be named early next year and begin serving on July 1, 2022.

“Thanks to Dr. Adelberg’s dedicated leadership, the Bedford Central School District is well-positioned to pursue our vision of inspiring and challenging our students every day to reach their greatest potential,” Dow added in her statement. “We know Dr. Adelberg is eager to tackle the significant work ahead in 2021-2022. We look forward to his continued leadership through June 2022 and wish him all the best in his next chapter.”