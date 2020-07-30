Adelberg Elevated from Interim to Superintendent in Bedford School District

The Bedford Board of Education announced Thursday that it has appointed Dr. Joel Adelberg as its permanent superintendent of schools.

Adelberg became acting superintendent last November when Dr. Christopher Manno went out on medical leave and has served as the interim since March when Manno announced his retirement.

“I’m humbled, honored and grateful for the support of the Board, staff and the community, which I’ve felt throughout my tenure with Bedford Central schools – and especially during this year, which has been so challenging,” Adelberg said.

The board cited his knowledge of the district and the community during a time of uncertainty, and is confident that Adelberg is the right person to lead Bedford schools.

“Joel has proven his commitment to our district, and his deep knowledge of our community is an invaluable strength that we will continue to rely on as we move forward,” said Board President Colette Dow. “His students-first focus will be the driving force behind our district’s future success under his leadership.”

Adelberg is entering his 40th year in public education. He started as a social studies teacher and then an administrator in Greenwich before becoming the assistant principal at Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua.

After that, Adelberg was the principal of Croton-Harmon High School for seven years. In 2008, he became the principal of Fox Lane High School and worked there for another seven years before becoming the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, a role he worked in until stepping in as acting superintendent last fall.

“I’m walking into this new role with humility and pride,” Adelberg said. “While these last few months have found us reacting and responding to conditions beyond our control, we are all committed to navigating our district through this pandemic.”