Greenburgh to Launch Second Farmers Market in August. Here’s What We Know

The Greenburgh Town Board unanimously approved a resolution last week authorizing a farmers’ market to operate in the parking lot of Greenburgh Town Hall every Thursday beginning August 5 through October 28 from 2 to 6:30 p.m.

Supervisor Paul Feiner noted Greenburgh was the first community in Westchester to have a farmers’ market (on East Hartsdale near the Hartsdale train station), which began almost 30 years ago.

“People love the fresh produce, entertainment and the chance to socialize with others,” Feiner said. “The East Hartsdale Ave. farmers market will continue. This new market will be enjoyed by residents and employees of the town.”

Meanwhile, the Town Board also approved a resolution adding a stop sign on Payne Street, at the intersection of Cabot Avenue.

“Hope this reduces speeding. Police Chief Chris McNerney, Sgt. Nick Reckson and I met last Wed with North Elmsford civic leaders and residents on Payne (at Massaro Park) and was able to act quickly,” Feiner said. “Appreciate the quick action the police and Town Board took to address this safety concern.”