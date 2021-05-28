Greenburgh One Step Closer to Launching Second Farmers Market

The Town of Greenburgh could be launching a second farmers market this summer as officials hope to create an enjoyable opportunity within the community.

Supervisor Paul Feiner said the current proposal is to introduce the farmers market in either late July or early August. The market would take place weekly on Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Greenburgh Town Hall.

Feiner said the market would provide residents who live in the Fairview section of town a chance to enjoy a market, socialize, listen to music, support local business, and purchase fresh produce.

“The one at Town Hall is going to be really amazing because of the nice parking lot, a lot of cars will see it, many employees are excited about it and it could be almost like a national night out like the police had where the community gathering can give people an opportunity to have fun, to socialize with their neighbors, enjoy the food,” Feiner said at the May 18 Town Board Work Session meeting. “It’s community at its best.”

If established, this would be the second farmers market sponsored by the Town of Greenburgh. The town has funded a farmers’ market on E. Hartsdale Avenue for the last 30 years.

Along with highlighting area farmers, vendors and musicians, Town Clerk Judith Beville said the town plans to invite local restaurants to host tastings on a rotational basis during weekly events. Officials said they enlisted a coordinator with many years of experience spearheading farmers markets across the state.

“I think this is going to be one of the best farmers markets of its kind and it’s going to get a lot of excitement,” Feiner said. “But I think the best thing about this there’s going to be a lot of enthusiasm about this in the community.”

Officials are currently reaching out to famers, vendors, and musical artists about setting up the potential market in the parking lot of Town Hall. Feiner requests all interested parties reach out to the town for more information.

If any vendors or farmers who are interested in participating, contact Beville at jbeville@greenburghny.com or Feiner at pfeiner@greenburghny.com. Beville can be reached at 914-989-1504 or Feiner at 914-989-1540.