Greenburgh Police Seeking Information on Sunday Shooting Incident

During the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 5, Greenburgh Police Officers were patrolling the north Elmsford section of town. At approximately 1:08 a.m. Officers heard a single gunshot in the vicinity of North Evarts Ave., near Payne Street. Responding officers observed numerous people running from the vicinity of 136-142 North Evarts Ave. where a large crowd of young people had gathered for an outdoor party and barbecue. Patrol Officers searched the area for possible victims relevant to the gunshot. Numerous people were interviewed on scene and denied to officers that anyone was injured. Neither a suspect nor victim were located.

At approximately 3:00 a.m. a victim of a gunshot wound was discovered by police at a local hospital. Greenburgh Police Detectives responded to the hospital and confirmed that the victim of the gunshot wound sustained his injuries at the North Elmsford location. The 25-year-old male is listed in serious but stable condition. His name is being withheld by police.

Greenburgh Police Detectives are conducting an investigation into this incident and are seeking the public’s assistance. Anyone who may have seen or heard anything is urged to call detectives at (914) 989-1725 or (914) 989-1710. All calls will be kept confidential.