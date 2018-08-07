Epidavros Day Spa & Salon, Mount Kisco

As an oasis of serenity and wellness, Epidavros Day Spa & Salon in Mount Kisco serves as a perfect reminder to take a break from life’s daily routine and indulge.

Designed to provide the utmost in relaxation, the spa, located on 272 N. Bedford Road, provides an array of services and an extensive menu of treatments that will enrich the body and revitalize the mind and soul. The full-range spa offers various facials, massages, body treatments, foot reflexology, hair care, steam treatments, aromatherapy, and make-up services.

“My passion is relaxation but not just relaxation; centering your body and yourself,” owner Nadina Aprea-Pitaro said. “The meaning of stress is feeling out of control and here we like to make you feel like we’re helping you get to that point where you are in control of your feelings.”

Catering to both men and women, Epidavros is equipped with a hair salon, make-up bar and several rooms specifically designed for facials, body treatments and massages. A dry sauna, personal steam shower, serenity lounge and dressing rooms for men and women are also provided.

Facial treatment rooms are equipped with tables, which flex in three positions to provide guests with the most comfortable anatomical position during their treatment. Highly trained aestheticians work with state-of-the-art equipment and products to offer specialized intensive anti-aging, bio-drainage and HydraFacial treatments.

Body treatment rooms are outfitted with overhead heat lamps, heated tables and private showers to enhance the exfoliating and detoxifying experience. Clients have their choice of treatments like sunless tanning, cellulite buster body treatment and a detoxifying seaweed wrap.

While typical 30-90-minute massages are offered, including Swedish, deep tissue, hot stone, medical and couples, Aprea-Pitaro said their specialty is craniosacral massage therapy. The gentle, noninvasive form of bodywork addresses the bones of the head, spinal column and sacrum to release compression and alleviate stress and pain.

“Our mission for our clients is to come here, be taken care of and face the world with a different perspective,” Aprea-Pitaro said.

Epidavros offers party packages for private corporate events, bridal and birthday parties. Exclusive deals are also featured throughout the week.

While Epidavros has been around for nearly two decades, Aprea-Pitaro, who also serves as the salon’s hairdresser, assumed ownership in 2014 and was excited to incorporate her styling expertise into the business. The salon provides services in styling, coloring, extensions, removal and enhancements.

The hair care and color products are green-ammonia free, gluten free, vegan, and not tested on animals, Aprea-Pitaro said.

With highly trained consultants on staff, Aprea-Pitaro said she is always looking for new ways to provide customers with the ultimate spa experience. Later this month, the spa will introduce breathing lessons on weekends and a special membership program for clients.

“It’s very gratifying seeing someone walk out feeling great,” Aprea-Pitaro said. “Having a centered self helps you to combat anything that comes your way.”

Epidavros Day Spa & Salon is located at 272 N. Bedford Road, Suite 3 in Mount Kisco. It is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are closed on Monday. For more information, including salon hours, or to schedule an appointment, call 914-244-4422 or visit www.epidavrosdayspa.com.