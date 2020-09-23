Gov. Cuomo Adds Five States To Travel, Quarantine List

Travelers from five additional states will now be required to quarantine for two weeks upon entering New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that five states — Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada, Rhode Island, and Wyoming — have been added to New York State’s COVID-19 travel advisory list. No areas or territories have been removed from the advisory, according to Cuomo.

“The virus’ spread across the country — new cases have increased more than 15 percent in the last 10 days— makes it all the more urgent that we stay vigilant here at home,” Cuomo said. “That’s why New Yorkers need to continue wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands in conjunction with the careful enforcement of local governments.”

The list, which now includes 33 states, Guam and Puerto Rico, requires individuals traveling to New York from areas with significant community spread of COVID-19 to quarantine for 14 days.

An area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average will be considered a hazard to New York. Some of those states include South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Texas, Virginia, Delaware, Alabama, Illinois and Tennessee.

The quarantine order has been in effect since June 25, with rules regulations also being enforced by New Jersey and Connecticut.

As of Tuesday, Cuomo said New York State has conducted 10 million COVID-19 diagnostic tests, with 754 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus announced. Statewide, there have been a total of 451,227 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Three additional coronavirus-related deaths were announced, as of Monday, bringing the statewide death toll to 25,432.

As of Tuesday, Westchester County reported 44 new cases and 522 active cases. The countywide case total has reached 30,610. In Putnam County, officials reported 21 new cases, as of Sept. 18.