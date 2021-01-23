Former Yorktown Highway Superintendent and Ex-Yorktown Chamber of Commerce President Eric DiBartolo has been accused of acting in conjunction with a Home Depot employee to obtain about $15,000 worth of merchandise without paying for it.

DiBartolo, 59, who resides on Underhill Avenue in Yorktown, was arrested January 6 by Westchester County Police and is charged with 19 separate counts of petit larceny and one count of 2nd degree scheme to defraud, both misdemeanors. He is also facing four counts of grand larceny in the 4th degree, a felony.

Tyrone Bass, 58, of Fairview Place in Cortlandt, the employee at Home Depot, is facing the same charges as DiBartolo. He was arrested on December 16.

According to police, on 23 separate occasions, DiBartolo went to Home Depot at the Cortlandt Town Center in Mohegan Lake and always went to the same cashier, Bass, who only rang up a small portion of the items he left the store with. These items were primarily construction materials and tools, officials said.

For example, on one occasion, police spokesman Kieran O’Leary stated, DiBartolo is charged with not paying for $1,200 worth of merchandise while being billed $89 for a few items in his cart.

It is alleged that DiBartolo would then give the Home Depot employee a small payment in exchange for undercharging him.

Westchester County Police began an investigation at the request of Home Depot loss prevention personnel. DiBartolo and Bass both have future court dates in Cortlandt Town Court.

DiBartolo served as highway superintendent from 1995 to 2013. He was a co-owner of Yorktown Funeral Home in Shrub Oak and opened Rainbow Bridge Pet Crematory with his wife on Front Street in Yorktown.