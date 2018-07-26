For the 47th Year, Putnam’s 4-H Fair Gears Up

Celebrating 47 years of any event gives time to reflect on what has made it so successful that it continues to attract visitors year after year. Times have changed, the publics’ interests are different, what was considered new and fun at one point, would now seem dated and ‘old-hat’ today.

Perhaps that is the key to the Putnam County 4-H Fair’s success – the Fair always offers something new and interesting. The other enticement that brings fairgoers back each year is that the events that have proven to be appealing and exciting will still be available to experience.

As with any Fair, a major attraction is always the animals. There will be farm livestock to see that will also be ‘presented’ by 4-H Club members who will answer a series of questions regarding their knowledge and care of their animal and will be vying for the ultimate prize – The Blue Ribbon! On Friday pony rides will be available. Smaller animals are also involved at the Fair, participating in the Dog Obedience Demonstration. Additionally, a variety of animals both large and small will be at the Livestock Pavilion as well as in the Poultry Barn. Please Note: Only animals involved with the Fair are allowed on the premises.

The Fair offers music at Shady Grove Theater– a natural amphitheater area, as you enter the grounds. The Youth Showcase on Friday highlights the talents of performers up to the age of 18 and on Saturday and Sunday professional entertainers will offer an array of music genre from Jazz to Country to Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Interested in some nourishment? There is a wide selection – try the Food Court with hamburgers, vegetarian chili etc., or fresh corn-on-the-cob cooked on outdoor grills, or freshly squeezed lemonade at the lemonade stand. And of course the culinary highlight of the weekend – the famous Pig Roast ($15) and/or Chicken BBQ Dinner ($15 for half a chicken or $12 for a quarter chicken) on Saturday July 28 at 5pm that includes a drink, baked beans, watermelon, and potato salad. Contact our office to order your tickets in advance.

The Discover Putnam Tent hosts not-for-profit agencies and organizations with educational displays in addition to some of our local businesses who are there to share their information with the community. Follow the trail of laughter and giggles, from both children and their parents and you’ll find the magic shows and demonstrations at Tony’s World of Science and Magic Tent. The Games Tent and Creative Craft Tent are both also a magnet for children where they can try their skill with a ball or a golf club or perhaps get their ‘face painted’.

Stop by the intriguing Civil War and Revolutionary War encampments to learn about our area’s involvement at that point in history. This year the re-enactors will provide the ‘Color Guard’ for Opening Ceremonies at noon Friday July 27. (The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.)

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, just before the Chicken BBQ, there will be the annual Country-Living Auction, ‘called’ by a certified auctioneer. It’s a fun filled event as the ‘paddles’ are raised and the bidding begins. Items that have previously been part of the ‘Country-Living’ theme consist of lawn & garden equipment, patio items, sporting goods, as well as gift certificates to: golf events, Broadway shows, sporting events, and much, much more. Our website is continually updating auction items as they become available. All auction items are donated and tax deductible. Please let us know if you have something to contribute.

There is also an opportunity to be ‘part of the Fair’ and take a more active role. If you have a hobby or interest in photography, wood working, quilting, baking, horticulture for example, then why not enter your work for display – you might even win a Blue Ribbon! Or, perhaps you and your family/friends would like to volunteer to help out in the Craft Tent, Games Tent, or try cooking at the Food Court or share your skills in other areas. Be sure to give us a call, we’d be happy to work around your schedule.

Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) of Putnam County has been the sponsor of this event since its inception, in addition to many other programs offered throughout the year to Putnam County residents using the resources and researched based information from Cornell University. Interested in learning more about CCE’s presence in Putnam – then stop by the exhibit area set aside in the Master Gardener Plant Sale Tent. While you’re there it would be a good time to see the vast, colorful display of flowers, plants and accessories available. Master Gardener volunteers will be on hand to answer your horticulture questions.

With Free Admission and Free Parking our goal is to offer an exciting experience with a variety of things to see and do during the 3-day weekend. Call our office at 845-278-6738 if you have any questions or see our website: putnam.cce.cornell.edu and review all the Fair has to offer. This is a true country Fair that brings returning visitors each year. Join us – You won’t be disappointed.