Medal of Honor Recipients Get Their Day in Inaugural Parade

“To have the first ever Medal of Honor parade here is absolutely incredible,” said Rita Cosby, founder of the New York State Medal of Honor Committee. “The real heroes are the men standing among us right now and their comrades and the ones who are still living and the ones (who) have passed on. Their stories are important not just for this generation but for your children.”

Cosby also implored attendees to encourage Gov. Andrew Cuomo to sign a bill making July 25 New York State Medal of Honor Day.

While the parade honored all veterans, active service members and the 666 Medal of Honor recipients accredited to New York, Medal of Honor recipients Robert O’Malley and Paul Bucha, who also served as the parades grand marshals, were recognized for their courageous service during the Vietnam War.

O’Malley, a U.S. Marine, received his Medal of Honor in 1966 for his actions as a corporal on Aug. 18, 1965, during Operation Starlite, the first major offensive regimental action during the Vietnam War. Bucha, a former Army captain, received his medal in 1970 for a reconnaissance-in-force mission against enemy forces near Phuoc Vinh.