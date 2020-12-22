Fern A. Yerks, of Carmel and formerly of Thornwood, died Dec. 15. She was 94.

Yerks was born in White Plains on July 2, 1926, the daughter of William and Katherine (Johnson) Bogert. She was the wife of the late Frank Yerks. Fern is survived by her son, Frank T. Yerks; her daughter, Catherine Brady; her loving grandchildren, Christine Marrone, Kathleen Damo, Michael Brady and Steven Brady; nine great-grandchildren; and her nieces, Gail Rich and Joanne Fennesey. She was predeceased by her sister, Ann Scofield, and brothers Peter and James Bogert.

Visitation was on Dec. 19 at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home, Inc. in Pleasantville, followed by services at the funeral home. Burial followed at Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Gilbert Rauh American Legion Post #1574, 52 Garrigan Ave., Thornwood, N.Y. 10594 would be appreciated.