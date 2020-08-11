Charles L. Oslund, a lifelong Ossining resident, died peacefully at home on July 31. He was 87.

Oslund was born Oct. 31, 1932, to Charles and Katherine (Reilly) Oslund. After attending Ossining schools, he graduated from Pace College in 1954 with a BBA in accounting. He went on to become a certified public accountant in New York and was employed as an accountant by CPA firms and private companies until his retirement from the Leukemia Society in 1997. Oslund was an active member of the Independent Hose Co. of the Ossining Fire Department, where he served as treasurer for more than 65 years.

He is survived by his life partner, Lois Gizzi of Ossining; three children, Marilyn Shenton of Montrose, Charles Oslund of Milton, Fla. and Susan Buschur of Dayton, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn (Cornell), and his daughter, Kathleen Colone.