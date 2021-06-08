Frank S. Maliszewski, a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on May 31 surrounded by family at 93 years old.

Born in Yonkers on May 1,1928, to Joseph and Antonina Maliszewski, Frank grew up in a family of two brothers, Charles and Chester, and two sisters, Agnes and Adele, who have all preceded him in death.

Frank lived his life with passion and love. He served as a cook in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He then worked as a firefighter for the Greenville Fire Department where his hard work was recognized with a promotion to deputy chief; he remained a member of the New York Police and Fire Retiree Association until his passing.

He married the love of his life, Dolores (Schaefer) Maliszewski, on Apr. 20, 1963, at St. Casimir’s Roman Catholic Church in Yonkers. Together, they had three wonderful children, Mark Maliszewski, Kerri Barton and Donna Maliszewski, who Frank raised to be strong, quick-witted and compassionate.

Frank was proud of his Polish heritage. He was an avid member of the Pulaski Association and acted as treasurer for many years. He was also a member of the Kosziuszko Foundation. A devout Catholic, Frank attended daily Mass into his 90s, occasionally even standing in as an altar boy, if needed.

He is survived by his wife; three children; daughter-in-law Maria Maliszewski and son-in-law Steve Barton; six granddaughters, Meagan and Madalyn Meldrim, Sarah (Barton) Lodewyk and Michaella Barton and Breanne and Kaleigh Maliszewski; as well as nieces, nephews and many friends.

Visitation will be at Beecher-Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville on Saturday, June 12 at 9:30 a.m., followed by a requiem mass at Holy Innocents Church in Pleasantville at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Kensico Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kids’ Food Basket at www.kidsfoodbasket.org.