Fatal Patterson Car Crash Ends in Plea Deal

The case of a fatal car crash that occurredinPattersonin2015reacheda conclusion last week when a Pawling man pleaded guilty for his part in the wreckage.

Christopher Osborne, 45, who was accused of driving under the influence of morphine that resulted in the deadly crash, admitted his guilt in court on Jan. 29, Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy told The Putnam Examiner. He pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular manslaughter, which is a felony.