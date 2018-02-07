New Appointees Named to Westchester County Human Rights Commission

Ten new appointments and one reappointment have been made to the Westchester County Human Rights Commission.

“I’m extremely pleased to announce dynamic members to this important Commission to fulfill the vision established back in 1999. Two of the appointments are former members who have agreed to rejoin the Commission. This Commission is especially important to me as I was part of its creation alongside then County Legislators Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Lois Bronz,” said County Executive George Latimer. “No one should feel discriminated against in this County, no matter your race, creed, physical capacity, age, or for any other reason. Westchester residents should feel assured that if they do experience such discrimination that their County government has their back.”

Based on County Human Rights law, which grants its authority, the Commission has countywide jurisdiction and aims to protect residents from unjust actions.

The newly added members of the Commission are: Jenny Bernhard of White Plains, Farah Kathwari of Larchmont, Andre Early of Greenburgh, Zenaida Bongaarts of Armonk, Doris Cappello of Yonkers, Eddie Mae Barnes of Greenburgh, Rev. Doris Dalton of White Plains, Dr. George Castellanos of Briarcliff Manor, Martin McDonald of Peekskill, Shahana Hyder of Scarsdale, and reappointment of Rev. Dr. Stephen Pogue of Mt. Vernon.