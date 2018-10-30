Divided Carmel School Board Talks Bond Prop

While the board and residents have placed blame on board member John Curzio for the second bond in as many years failing, he maintained that the voters expressed their opinion twice and the board “must accept the will of the people.”

“I think that this board in large part is in a bubble where as an entity they don’t seem to realize that the people have spoken twice now,” Curzio said. “I realize that this board isn’t used to being told no by the people.”

Curio, who was the sole board member to vocally oppose the bond, said he fully supported items in the bond, including roof repair and ADA improvements, but would not support extending the option for the bus facility. He suggested the board go back to the drawing board before issuing another bond.

With Curzio’s statement sparking frustration, Yorio pressed him on what the board should do moving forward, which resulted in a tense debate between the two board members.

“I find that interesting because in the lead up to both votes my suggestions were sidelined repeatedly, but after it fails I seem to be the first one you want an opinion from,” Curzio replied.