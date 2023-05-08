Density, Appearance Still an Issue for Proposal at Armonk’s Mariani Site

The development team for the proposed residential project at Armonk’s former Mariani Gardens site has again revised its plans, but town officials remain leery that the design may still be too large or dense.

Representatives for applicant 45 Bedford Road LLC appeared at the North Castle Town Board’s last meeting to pitch a reworked proposal reducing the structures closest to Bedford Road from three to two stories while trimming the height of the buildings along Maple Avenue from 30 to 26 feet. The structures along Maple Avenue will remain three stories but the space underneath the roof has been reduced in order to shorten the building, said project architect Ron Hoina.

Plans for the 34 townhouses for the project now called The Gardens have gone under multiple revisions during the past six months as the applicant hopes to gain the Town Board’s approval for a special use permit.

Hoina said the appearance of the project’s 10 buildings are consistent with the surrounding area, including the adjacent Bedford Road Historic District.

“I think it’s probably the best entrance architecture you have to your downtown coming off (Route) 22 or any of the other entry points,” Hoina said.

However, some board members remained uneasy about how the residences might look from various vantage points around the 4.1-acre property, as well as the number of units.

Councilwoman Barbara DiGiacinto asked the applicant to consider creating a video that would simulate how the project would appear if someone walked around or drove by the property. She said other developers in town have provided such videos, which have helped the board effectively visualize proposed project.

“This is one of the most important gateways to the town and I’m just very concerned about what I find – massive three-story structures, and I know you that you’ll probably not consider making all of the structures like the ones facing Bedford Road,” DiGiacinto said.

Hoina and developer JD Summa of Kings Capital Construction balked at the idea of going to the roughly $20,000 expense to produce a 15-second video. Summa said there are still significant questions the board continues to pose about height, mass and density, and until there is some consensus from officials regarding a design and other elements it wouldn’t make sense expend resources that way.

Councilman Matt Milim said he was warming up to the appearance of the structures, but believes that 34 units may be too great a density for the property.

“I wish it was less dense but I actually like the way it looks,” he said. “I like the Bedford Road side most. I really kind of like the Maple (Avenue) side. I think the setback of 140 (feet) at one angle and I think the setback of 160 (feet) at the other, I think it’s set back from Maple to preserve the views as you’re exiting and entering the town.”

Another board member, Councilman Jose Berra, also expressed issues with not just the number of units, but with the total square footage of the project. He also expressed his disenchantment with the exposed garages. The applicant has proposed 14 enclosed garages and 20 units with parking spaces that are covered but open, to limit floor-area ratio and building coverage.

The most positive board feedback came from Supervisor Michael Schiliro, who said there has been “significant progress” with the design, the 160-foot setback from Maple Avenue, along with reducing the height of the buildings, which should diminish visual impacts.

Schiliro also said he had no objections to the density, having previously voted in favor of a rezoning and the permit during a previous iteration of 43 units at the site.

“Let’s hear from the town and county planning board,” he said. “I may be further along than my colleagues, but you’re getting close for me.”

The board referred the proposal to the town Planning Board and Westchester’s Planning Department for feedback and tentatively scheduled a public hearing on the special use permit for June 14.