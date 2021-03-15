Democrats Tab Business Owner, College Student to Run for Carmel Town Board

The Carmel Democratic Committee recently endorsed a small business owner and a college student to run for two seats on the Town Board in November.

April Daly and James Carmody were given the nods by the committee. The Democrats did not nominate anyone to challenge Supervisor Kenneth Schmitt, who is vying for an eighth two-year term.

The Republican’s choices for Town Board are Councilwoman and Deputy Supervisor Suzanne McDonough, who is seeking a fourth four-year term, and Mahopac native Steve Baranowski, an accountant and former chair of the town’s Conservative Party Committee.

Daly, Ph.D. is a scientist and small business owner with 18 years providing international laboratory information technology consulting services. As a volunteer with the Mahopac Chamber of Commerce she participated on the Shop Putnam Expo committee, developed ShopPutnamExp.com, and championed a free programming club for kids called Mahopac-Carmel Coder Dojo.

The committee stated Daly is running to help lead Carmel to a more prosperous future of economic growth and community development and is concerned that the current board has not adequately represented the people’s interests. She is running on a platform of fiscal responsibility, accountability and transparency, and balanced growth.

“April Daly will bring exceptional problem-solving skills to the Town Board. She is a scientist who conducts business analysis for clients large and small. Her critical thinking will lead to better informed planning and fiscal decision-making in Carmel,” committee leaders stated.

“Carmel is a diamond in the rough and we have a great future ahead of us. I am looking forward to providing fresh 21st century thinking and leadership to foster a prosperous community for all our residents,” Daly stated.

Carmody is a college student studying environmental engineering. A graduate of Carmel High School, he is looking for a bigger role in building the future of our town. He is involved with the Gilead Food Pantry, recently served on the County Police Reform Panel, and continues to find ways to help people be better stewards of our natural resources.

Committee leaders stated he will focus on making Carmel a truly Climate Smart town, expanding the use of renewable energy, protecting waterways, and improving wastewater treatment. He will also engage fellow young people on their needs, improving public spaces for all our families to use, and improve awareness and services for mental health, substance abuse and homelessness.

“James would bring a new, youthful, longer term perspective to our town governance, giving a voice to those not being heard today,” the committee stated.

“I’ve lived in Carmel for 17 years, and it would please us all to know that the Town Board cares about being Climate Smart, about creating new community spaces, and about caring for our fellow residents under a responsible budget,” Carmody said.

The committee also endorsed Putnam Sheriff Robert Langley for reelection, stating he “has delivered four years of experienced, competent leadership, governing with integrity, proactively addressing problems and working to make Putnam County among the safest in the nation.”

In addition, Democratic leaders lent their support to James Hyer for the New York State Supreme Court Ninth District and Scott Reing for Putnam County Legislature District 7.