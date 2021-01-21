Coronavirus cases in Westchester County increased by 703 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 85,723 since the start of the pandemic.

There are now 11,566 active cases, state data shows. The county’s daily positivity rate is 7.29 percent, with 9,638 tests administered on Monday. Overall, there have been over 1.64 million COVID tests dispensed in Westchester since March.

The county reported 12 more deaths, bringing the death toll from COVID-19-related fatalities to 1,819 since March. This week 29 people have died from the virus, with 143 overall fatalities since the start of the new year.

As of Sunday, there are 513 virus patients in Westchester hospitals.

Putnam County’s total caseload has reached 6,576, with 55 additional positive cases recorded on Wednesday. The county’s daily positivity rate is 7.75 percent, with 710 tests administered Monday, state data shows.

The county currently has 1,256 active cases.

One new coronavirus-related death was reported on Wednesday, state data shows, increasing the death toll to 75 since the start of the pandemic. Eight people have died of the virus since the start of the year.

Statewide there were 13,364 new positive cases on Wednesday, state data shows. The daily positivity rate is 6.84 percent.

The state recorded 185 additional COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 33,415 since March.

Statewide hospitalizations stand at 9,273, an increase of 37 over the previous day. Across New York there have been 1,271,451 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the state tracker.

As of Wednesday, 907,870 individuals have received the first dose of the vaccine, with 92,904 getting the second dose.

Click HERE to see if you’re eligible to receive the vaccine.

Here are the latest updates on Jan. 21

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced four additional cases of the United Kingdom COVID variant were confirmed across New York. One was confirmed in Saratoga County, one in Warren County and two in Suffolk County.

“Right now, we are in a footrace between how quickly we distribute the vaccine and how quickly the infection is spreading,” Cuomo said. “The good news – the infection rate is a function of people’s behavior and right now it’s on the decline, meaning New Yorkers are acting responsibly. The bad news – not only is the federal vaccine supply not keeping up with our ability to administer it, but we are continuing to see new instances of the UK strain, which is much more transmissible.”

On Jan. 4, Cuomo announced the state’s first case of the U.K. variant had been confirmed in a 60-year-old man from Saratoga County. The individual had no known history of travel when he tested positive.

Health officials warn that the new variant is up to 70 percent more transmissible than earlier versions of the virus, but there is currently no evidence showing the new variant causes more severe illness or increased risk of death.

However, like the coronavirus, the CDC asserts that an increase in cases will put more strain on health care resources, lead to more hospitalizations and potentially more deaths.

In recent weeks, the virus has since been detected in Nassau County, Tompkins County, Queens, Manhattan and Westchester County.

County Executive George Latimer previously said the case was discovered on Jan. 17 in northern Westchester, adding that officials are working to ensure there are no signs of any community spread.

To date, there are 22 confirmed cases of the variant in New York State.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Wednesday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.