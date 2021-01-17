First Case of U.K. COVID Strain Confirmed in Westchester County

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday that an individual in Westchester County has tested positive for the United Kingdom variant of COVID-19.

This is the county’s first confirmed case of the virus strain, but it is unknown the individuals age, gender, or residence. To date, there are 18 confirmed cases of the variant in New York State.

Due to the aggressive spread of the virus, the United Kingdom has been under lockdown since mid-December. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now requires all passengers flying from the United Kingdom to the United States to test negative for COVID-19 prior to boarding.

Health officials warn that the new variant is up to 70 percent more transmissible than earlier versions of the virus, but there is currently no evidence showing the new variant causes more severe illness or increased risk of death.

However, like the coronavirus, the CDC asserts that an increase in cases will put more strain on health care resources, lead to more hospitalizations and potentially more deaths.

On Jan. 4, Cuomo announced the state’s first case of the U.K. variant had been confirmed in a 60-year-old man from Saratoga County. The individual had no known history of travel when he tested positive.

In recent weeks, the virus has since been detected in Nassau County, Tompkins County, Suffolk County, Queens, Manhattan, and Warren County.

Overall, cases have been confirmed in 14 states, including New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Indiana, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, and California.