Coronavirus cases increased by 951 in Westchester County on Saturday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 82,933 since the start of the pandemic.

There are now 11,306 active cases, according to state data. The county’s daily positivity rate is 6.20 percent, with 15,342 COVID-19 tests administered on Thursday, resulting in a two-day total of 31,366 tests taken.

Overall, there have been over 1.6 million COVID-19 tests administered in Westchester since March, state data shows.

The county reported six more deaths, resulting in a total of 1,780 COVID-19-related fatalities since March, according to the state tracker. This week 59 people have died from the virus, state data shows, with 116 overall fatalities since the start of the new year.

As of Jan. 12, there are 554 virus patients in Westchester hospitals.

Putnam County’s total caseload has reached 6,294, with 91 additional positive cases recorded on Saturday, according to state data. The county’s daily positivity rate is 7.39 percent, with 1,231 tests administered Thursday.

Putnam currently has 1,269 active cases.

Two more coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Saturday, bringing the death toll in Putnam to 72 since the start of the pandemic. Four people have died from the virus this week, state data shows.

Statewide there were 15,998 new positive cases on Saturday, state data shows. The daily positivity rate is 5.77 percent.

The state recorded 157 additional COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 32,725 since March.

Total hospitalizations are at 8,888, an increase of 80 over the previous day. Across New York there have been 1,219,548 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the state tracker.

Here are the latest updates on Jan. 17

An additional case of the UK variant was identified in Tompkins County. To date, there are 17 known cases of the variant in New York State.

As of Friday, there have been a total number of 699,063 vaccine doses administered.

The vaccination process is currently underway with the Westchester County Center serving as a state-run health facility for inoculation in Westchester County.

Wondering if you’re eligible to receive the vaccine?

The list of eligible workers and the form to register is available at https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/Public/prescreener.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Friday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.