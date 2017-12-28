Concert for Peace on New Year’s Day

The Cultural Arts Coalition presents: New Year’s Day Concert for Peace, Monday, January 1st, 2 p.m., Studio Around the Corner, Brewster.

Start your new year at a peaceful gathering, with music, readings and camaraderie. This year’s concert will highlight women composers and celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote! Jennifer Tao, piano; Robert Zubrycki, violin; Sebu Sirinian, violin; Adria Benjamin, viola; and Anik Oulianine, cello. Poetry by Maya Angelou and more will be recited. Amy Campanaro, director of the Southeast Museum, has prepared a talk about women’s suffrage.

The program will feature Jeffrey Marano singing “True Colors” by Cyndi Lauper; the Mel Bonis (Mélanie Hélène Bonis) Piano Quartet; works by Mary Rhoads, Jennifer Higdon, Cécile Chaminade, Lili Boulanger, Rebecca Clarke, and Woodworks, by the Danish String Quartet. To celebrate the New Year, a few Waltzes by Johann Strauss II and Auld Lang Syne.

Mélanie Hélène Bonis, (1858-1937) taught herself the piano, in a hostile family environment, until the age of twelve, whenherparents,influencedbyoneof their friends, a professor at the prestigious Conservatoire, resigned themselves to give her a musical education. She was introduced to César Franck, who was so impressed with her abilities that he made arrangements for her to be admitted to the then all-male Paris Conservatory, in 1876. While at the Conservatoire, she fell in love with a fellow student, a relationship her parents disapproved of, so she was removed from the school and later forced into an arranged marriage. Since women composers were not taken seriously at the time, she composed under the pseudonym,Mel Bonis.Camille Saint- Saëns highly praised her chamber music and could not believe a man had not composed it.This was both a compliment and a sad commentary on the fact that women composers were basically ignored and regarded as second rate.