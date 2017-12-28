White Plains New Year’s Eve Celebration and Safe Ride Home Program

The White Plains New Year’s Eve celebration is scheduled for Dec. 31 at 10:30 p.m. and the celebration goes until 12:30 a.m., Jan. 1 with live music and entertainment a ball drop and fireworks.

Because a large crowd is expected, the city will begin closing streets in the event area at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Streets will re-open to vehicular traffic at approximately 3 a.m. on Jan. 1. The map of downtown White Plains highlights the street closings as well as parking options for attendees.

The event will be accessible via gated entry only. Four gates will be set up at the following locations: Main Street at Church Street, Renaissance Square at Williams Street, Court Street at Martine Avenue, Martine Avenue at Mamaroneck Avenue.

No large bags will be permitted inside the event area and all bags are subject to search at the entry gates. In addition, the event will be a No Fly Zone for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (aka “drones”). These security precautions are intended for the safety of the public attending the event.

Again, for the 14th consecutive year, Heineken USA is partnering with the City of White Plains and the White Plains BID on its New Year. Safe Ride. program, created to help local residents get home safely on New Year’s Eve. Over the past 13 years, the program has provided free an rides home to over 4,500 Westchester County residents of legal drinking age.

Through the New Year. Safe Ride. program, Heineken USA will provide free rides home for Westchester County residents of legal drinking age who celebrate New Year’s Eve in downtown White Plains. Between 11 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 3 a.m. on Jan. 1, a dedicated fleet of 30 cars will provide complimentary rides home for those 21 and older traveling from the heart of downtown White Plains to anywhere in White Plains or across Westchester County. The New Year. Safe Ride. program cannot transport anyone under 21 years of age, even if that person is traveling with others who are 21 years or older.

The Safe Ride pick-up location will be located on the corner of East Post Road and Mamaroneck Avenue.

New this year, Heineken USA has partnered with Evite for their ‘Drink OR Drive’ campaign. Hosts that leverage the Evite invitation platform this holiday season can encourage their guests to decide early on – at the point of RSVP – whether they will be drinking or driving at the event. As part of the campaign, guests select ‘drinking’ or ‘driving’ via an online widget and they will be rewarded with an Uber discount code, no matter which option they choose.