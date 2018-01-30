Cold Spring Resident Arrested on Drug Charges

A Cold Spring resident accused of selling heroin in the area was nabbed earlier this month, according to the Putnam County Sheriff ’s Office.
A long term investigation by the sheriff’s narcotics enforcement unit resulted in the arrest of Kurian Hamilton on Jan. 10 on a slew of drug charges, including three felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, two felony counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree and two misdemeanor counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the 2nd degree.
A narcotics unit investigator developed information that Hamilton was involved in the
sale of heroin within the county and over the span of months that investigator was able to make contact with Hamilton and arranged the purchase of heroin on more than one occasion, authorities said. He was arrested once a search warrant was executed at his residence and a quantity of heroin and drug paraphernalia consisting of scales and materials commonly used in the packaging of narcotics was recovered, according to police.
Hamilton was arraigned in Cold Spring Village Court by Judge Thomas Costello and remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 cash and $50,000 bond.
Senior investigator Thomas Corless of the narcotics unit thanked concerned Cold Spring citizens and the village police department, which led to the investigation into Hamilton.