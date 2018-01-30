Cold Spring Resident Arrested on Drug Charges

A narcotics unit investigator developed information that Hamilton was involved in the

sale of heroin within the county and over the span of months that investigator was able to make contact with Hamilton and arranged the purchase of heroin on more than one occasion, authorities said. He was arrested once a search warrant was executed at his residence and a quantity of heroin and drug paraphernalia consisting of scales and materials commonly used in the packaging of narcotics was recovered, according to police.

Hamilton was arraigned in Cold Spring Village Court by Judge Thomas Costello and remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 cash and $50,000 bond.

Senior investigator Thomas Corless of the narcotics unit thanked concerned Cold Spring citizens and the village police department, which led to the investigation into Hamilton.