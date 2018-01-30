Putnam County’s Annual Tree and Shrub Seedling Sale

Putnam County Soil and Water Conservation District and Cornell Cooperative Extension are once again offering their 2018 Annual Tree and Shrub Seedling Sale, which is a long-time tradition to promote the planting of trees, shrubs, flowers and groundcovers.

“I know it’s the middle of winter”, said Lauri Taylor, District Manager, “but why not get excited about what you can plant when spring arrives!”

Researchers from the US Forest Service have calculated that the annual cost to keep a city tree alive is $19. For every dollar spent, they say, we reap $5.82 in benefits – a pretty good investment. And yet, they say, we’re not taking advantage of those benefits.

National Arbor Day Foundation has also brought attention to “The Power of Trees”.