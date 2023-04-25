Candidates Set for Local Board of Ed Races in May

We are part of The Trust Project

Board of Education seats in five local Northern Westchester Examiner area school districts will be contested on May 16.

In Hendrick Hudson, where district parents, teachers and board members have been divided over The Princeton Plan elementary school setup, five candidates will be vying for two seats that are being vacated by Cory Notrica and Vice President Alixandra Philbin.

On the ballot will be Tomica Dietrich, Frank Dominguez, Joanna Harbolic, Amelia Silverman and Alea Vorillas.

In Lakeland, where last year 12 individuals ran for the board, four candidates are running for three seats. Incumbents Denise Kness, the current vice president, and Trustee Rachelle Nardelli are not seeking new terms.

Trustee Donald Pinkowsky is seeking reelection, along with Christopher Eustace, Bryan Hoben and Michael Marx.

Hoben has been endorsed by Lakeland RISE (Residents in Support of Education), a grassroots advocacy organization of diverse residents committed to strong school board leadership and increased community engagement.

“Bryan has a vast number of qualities that make him an exceptional school board candidate, including an independent perspective and open-minded approach to governing,” said Karen Haines Pressman, co-founder of Lakeland RISE. “Lakeland deserves to be represented by trustees that reflect the entire community and are willing to engage when issues arise. Bryan’s fresh, outside voice will provide much-needed checks and balances to the district, as well as strong representation for the special education community.”

In Yorktown, four candidates are running for two three-year terms. Board Vice President Michael Magnani is the lone incumbent in the race, but there is currently a vacant seat created by the recent resignation of Anthony D’Alessandro. The highest vote-getter other than Magnani will fill the vacant seat and join the board immediately. The second seat opens up on July 1.

Joining Magnani on the ballot will be Ron Fedele, Conrad McKenzie and Catalina Tyndal.

In Ossining, four candidates are squaring off for three seats. Incumbents Graig Galef and Lisa Rudley are not running for reelection.

Frank Schnecker is the only incumbent hoping to return. Newcomers include Qurantul (Annie) Gomez, Kelly Leveille and Robert Melstein.

In Somers, four candidates will be jockeying for two seats. Board President Dr. Lindsay Portnoy and Trustee MaryRose Joseph are not running again.

Running for office are Dominick DeMartino, Thomasine Mastrantoni, Daryl Mundis and Patrick Varbero.

Croton-Harmon is the lone district with an uncontested race. Trustee Mary Obermeier is not seeking reelection.

Board President Sarah Carrier and Vice President Neal Haber will earn new three-year terms, while Anamika Bhatnagar will earn her first term.

Polls will be open in all districts from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. The district’s annual budgets will also be presented to voters.