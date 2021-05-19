Budgets Approved Easily in Northern Westchester School Districts

Voters in northern Westchester districts overwhelmingly approved budgets for the 2021-22 school year and elected board of education members Tuesday.

In the largest school district, Lakeland, the $168 million budget passed 1,088-266. In the Board of Education race, where seven candidates for vying for three seats, board President Michael Daly and Trustee Angela Conti were reelected, while Anna Massaro, who ran with the incumbents, will replace Trustee Karen Pressman, who did not seek reelection.

In the Hendrick Hudson School District, the budget was approved 962-365, and a bus proposition passed 958-395.

Alexis Bernard and Jennifer Bakker were elected to the Board of Education with 707 and 653 votes respectively. Sarah Rubin (574) and Lukis Deikis (525) came up short. Trustees Laurie Ryan and Mary-Pat Briggi, who cast the lone votes against the district implementing the Princeton Plan in the 2022-23 school year, did not seek reelection.

In Ossining, the budget was approved 1,423-335 and a church proposition passed 1,373-361.

In the Board of Education race for two seats, Trustee Katherin Crossling the only incumbent on the ballot, finished first with 912 votes. Finishing second and earning a spot was Roger Battacharia with 781.

The other three candidates were Christine Mangiamele (671), Myrna Forney (645) and Juanda Dabbs (176).

In Somers, the budget passed with 78% approval rating. Trustee Heidi Cambareri and Nicholas Mancini were victorious in the five-candidate race for two seats on the Board of Education. Trustee Michael D’Anna did not seeking another term.

In Peekskill, the budget was approved 275-77, while Board of Education President Allen Jenkins, Jr. and Trustee Pamela Hallman-Johnson were reelected running unopposed.

In Yorktown, voters approved the budget 594-188 and a $4 million air conditioning proposition 664-130. In the Board of Education race, board President Jackie Carbone (568) and Trustee Peter Bisaccia (520) were reelected. Richard Giannasca finished third with 323 votes.

In the Croton-Harmon School District, the budget was approved 862-152 and a vehicle proposition also passed.

In the Board of Education race, where eight individuals were vying for three seats, Ann Teague, Omar Mayyasi and Mary Obermeier were victorious.