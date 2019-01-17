‘Bring It On’ to be staged at White Plains Performing Arts Center

The Sandbox Theater will bring it on beginning Jan. 18 at the White Plains Performing Arts Center with a production of “Bring It On: The Musical.”

The show is based on the 2000 film that starred Kirsten Dunst and Eliza Dushku. “Bring It On: The Musical” was performed on Broadway in 2012.

The musical is the latest production from the Mamaroneck-based Sandbox Theater, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary and is expanding into Greenwich, CT.

The Sandbox Theater provides theater programs for students in kindergarten through the 12th grade. “Bring It On” will be performed by three separate casts of youths in grades five through eight.

Mamaroneck resident Jason Summers, who is the artistic director of the Sandbox Theater, is directing the production.

Summers said “Bring It On: The Musical” tells the story of Campbell, a high school cheerleading team captain whose passion is to lead her team to a championship. Through a series of circumstances she is forced to attend another high school, where she again seeks to win the state championship by forming a new team and at same time she learns valuable life lessons.

Summers has an extensive background as a theater director, choreographer, teacher, and performer, both regionally and throughout New York. He recently wrote and directed the musical “Growing Up ‘70s,” starring Barry Williams, whose signature role was Greg Brady on “The Brady Bunch.”

The Sandbox Theater is grateful to be able to stage their productions at the White Plains Performing Arts venue, Summers said. “It’s been wonderful and gratifying,” he said, adding friends and family of the performers enjoy viewing the performances at the Performing Arts stage.

Though he worked with adults, including on Off-Broadway productions, Summers said he particularly enjoys working with youths. He has worked with children who were initially shy but they have learned to work with their Sandbox Theater colleagues and have grown as people, he said.

Summers said the Sandbox Theater is an appropriate name for a company of young performers. Following the creation of a sandcastle in a sandbox, “Kids knock it down and begin again,” he said. Sandbox Theater participants create a production and then come back to work on their next play, he said.

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is located at 11 City Place, White Plains. Tickets are $16. To purchase tickets online for “Bring It On: The Musical” visit the Center’s Web site, https://wppac.com/whats-on-stage. The Center can also be reached by calling 914-328-1600.

For more information about the Sandbox Theater, visit https://www.wstshows.com or call 914- 670-7768.