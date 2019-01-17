Squash Sports Dream Comes True for Bedford Native

A boyhood dream has come true for Bedford’s Chris Hanson.

Playing in his first match ever on the glass-enclosed squash court in Grand Central Terminal at the J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions on Jan. 16 before a sold out crowd, including friends and family, Hanson mounted a spirited and determined challenge before falling to Egyptian veteran Omar Mosaad 8-11, 10-12, 8-11.

“This has been a dream for me for a very long time since I was a little kid,” the 28-year-old Hanson told the fans. “I relished the opportunity and it was great to play as well as I did.”

Hanson pushed Mosaad, ranked No. 17 in the world, in every game in the 48-minute match.

The left-hander enjoyed early leads in both the opening and final games, and had a game point in the second game at 10-9. Mosaad escaped that game point when he was awarded a stroke by the match referee and won the next two points to take the game.

“If I could have closed out that game and made it a game apiece, it could have made a big difference, “ said Hanson, ranked No. 63 in the world.

Hanson was philosophical in defeat.

“I want to be out there with these guys all the time and I think I have put in the hard work day in and day out to do that. I guess you could call this a good disappointment,” Hanson said.