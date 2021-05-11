Police Blotter, May 11 – May 17, 2021, Print Edition

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Apr. 26: Patrol responded to the area of Cleveland Drive at 2:31 p.m. on a report of several youths fighting. Patrol checked the area but could not locate the youths.

Apr. 27: A caller reported at 1:18 p.m. that a blue Subaru was speeding on Route 9 near the area of the southern border with Ossining. Patrol responded and located and stopped the vehicle on Route 9 near the northern border with Cortlandt. Patrol spoke with the operator and issued a verbal warning.

Apr. 29: A Benedict Boulevard resident reported at 7:09 p.m. that his son left and did not return home. Patrol checked several locations but could not locate the youth. The youth was later located outside of the village.

Apr. 30: Patrol responded to Croton Point Park at 6:24 p.m. to assist Westchester County police with a domestic dispute occurring inside the park.

May 2: Patrol responded to the Croton-Harmon train station at 9:48 p.m. on a report of a male who had fallen onto the tracks. MTA police also responded. Upon arrival, officers reported the male was lying on the tracks and refusing police commands to get up and off the tracks.

Patrol officers reported having to get onto the tracks to bring the subject onto the platform. The man was combative and refusing all police commands. Patrol officers attempted to calm him and send him by ambulance to the hospital for evaluation. He then became more combative and a physical struggle ensued. Village and MTA officers were able to restrain him and bring him into the ambulance. Croton EMS transported the male to the hospital with MTA patrol officers assisting.

North Castle Police Department

Apr. 30: Report of a larceny from the Stop & Shop on North Broadway at 3:33 p.m. The party is described as a Black male, about 25 years old, 6-foot-4 and wearing all black clothing with a red t-shirt underneath a black hoodie and black sunglasses and holding a black umbrella. The responding officers canvassed the area with negative results. A witness deposition was secured and a report followed.

May 1: A complainant reported at 7:28 a.m. that her ex-boyfriend is sending her mother erratic and unwanted text messages.

White Plains Police Department

May 2: White Plains Police responded to Robertson Avenue to a report of a large group fighting. Two individuals were arrested and charged with third degree assault, a misdemeanor. One of the two individuals was also charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree, also a misdemeanor.

State Police/Cortlandt

May 6: State police, in conjunction with the Peekskill Police Department, arrested Miguel Pillacela, 38, of Peekskill, for first-degree rape, a Class B felony. A joint investigation by the two departments determined Pillacela forcibly raped a victim in the Town of Cortlandt. Pillacela was arraigned before Cortlandt Town Justice Fugaro-Norton and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash or bond bail.