Blotter, June 2 – June 8 Print Edition

North Castle Police Department

May 22: A U-HAUL employee requested police assistance for an unruly female on Virginia Road at 12:48 p.m. The dispatched officer reported that the matter was adjusted and that the party left the premises.

May 22: At 2:04 p.m., a caller reported a female sitting on a chair in the parking lot of 495 Main St. with another woman coloring her hair. The dispatched officer reported checked the area for the parties with negative results.

May 22: A caller observed a male wearing an orange, yellow and blue-striped shirt attempting to steal items from Stop & Shop on North Broadway at 3:23 p.m. The responding officers were unable to locate the party.

May 25: At 10:16 p.m., a caller reported drag racing on North Broadway in the vicinity of Stop & Shop. About 200 cars were dispersed and the condition was corrected by the responding officer.

May 26: A caller reported hearing what sounded like screaming about every 10 around his residence Stony Brook Way at 1:48 a.m. He did not where the screaming was coming from or whether it was an animal. The responding officer checked the area with negative results.

May 27: County Fire Control reported a person stuck in a freight elevator at Stop & Shop on North Broadway at 11:30 a.m. The North White Plains Fire Department responded and an officer responded. The officer reported that the fire department was able to free the person from the elevator without incident and that the elevator has been taken out of service until it can be repaired.