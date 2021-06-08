Police Blotter, June 8 – June 14, 2021, Print Edition

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

May 25: A resident reported at 8:13 p.m. that while walking on Cleveland Drive, a vehicle passed by and hit him in the face with some type of clear liquid from the passenger side of the vehicle. The vehicle did not stop, and the caller could only describe the vehicle as a gray/silver midsize SUV.

May 26: Patrol responded to an area on Lexington Drive at 2:35 p.m. on a report of a person yelling, having possibly mooned a resident. The party was warned and admonished.

May 27: Report of a person yelling and scaring residents on Lexington Drive at 8:33 a.m. The party was warned and admonished.

May 28: Patrol responded to Lexington Drive at 12:06 p.m. on a report of a person yelling at a mail carrier. The party was warned and admonished.

May 30: Patrols responded to North Riverside Avenue at 10:51 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident. After an investigation, a 43-year-old village resident was taken into custody for aggravated DWI with a passenger less than 16 years old and DWI. The suspect was released on her own recognizance.

North Castle Police Department

May 29: Complainant arrived at police headquarters at 4:57 p.m. to report receiving an alarming text message on his cell phone from an unknown party who demanded money. The complainant acknowledged that it is probably a scam, but that he wanted to document the incident. He forwarded a screenshot of the message and he blocked the sender from his phone.

May 29: Multiple 911 callers reported a single vehicle rollover accident on Route 22 at 7:50 p.m. with the operator out of the vehicle. County Fire Control was notified for ambulance dispatch. The responding officer reported the subject was transported to the Westchester Medical Center emergency room by Westchester EMS. Empire Towing removed the vehicle.

May 30: A caller reported at 10:58 a.m. that she believed she saw what may have been a noose as she was driving on Virginia Road. She described the item as being hung from a street sign pole at eye level. The responding officer located a small rope hanging from a “Stay to the Right” sign. The officer did not perceive the rope to be intended as a noose or any other threat or type of intimidation. The rope was removed from the scene and discarded.

May 31: Report of a utility pole fire on King Street at 12:13 a.m. The Armonk Fire Department was dispatched by 60 Control. The responding officers stated that a utility pole was actively burning. Officers closed the roadway due to hazardous conditions.

June 2: Report of a vehicle fire on Bayberry Road at 12:02 p.m. A BMW emergency services operator reported being alerted of a vehicle fire in the area of Bayberry and Boulder Trail. The responding officer reported that the vehicle became disabled due to a possible radiator fluid leak. Armonk Garage responded and removed the vehicle.

Putnam Sheriff’s Department

May 21: While traveling eastbound on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast, Deputy Robert Weinberg observed a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer commit multiple traffic infractions in the area of the I-684 northbound on-ramp at 12:41 a.m. Weinberg initiated a traffic stop on Route 22 and made contact with the driver, 32-year-old William A. Madrid-Vasquez. After a subsequent investigation, the deputy determined Madrid-Vasquez was driving while intoxicated and placed him under arrest without incident. He was also issued several traffic tickets.

White Plains Police Department

June 2: A 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with a burglary that occurred at 173 E. Post Rd.

Last week, the White Plains Police Department conducted an undercover sting on businesses that sell alcohol by having minors attempt to buy beer from them. All three tested establishments passed. The White Plains Mobil at 174 Westchester Ave., Andreas Food Market at 41 Lake St. and the 7-11 at 307 Central Ave. identified the minors and refused to sell to them.

Yorktown Police Department

May 28: Jahsir Doughty, 21, of Montrose, was arrested at 10:01 a.m. and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and passing a steady red signal on Route 6 in the area of Sunnyside Street in Shrub Oak. An investigation revealed Doughty’s driving privileges had been suspended for failing to answer previous summonses.

June 2: Todd Johnson, 41, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on two arrest warrants issued by the Yorktown Justice Court for failing to appear at 2:31 p.m. Yorktown was notified by the Putnam Sheriff’s office that they had Johnson in custody. The suspect had been previously arrested for petty larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. It was also learned he had an active warrant in Orange County.

-Compiled by Katherine Rosen, Martin Wilbur and Rick Pezzullo