Police Blotter, August 3 – August 9, 2021, Print Edition

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

July 22: Patrol received a report from a village resident at 7:52 p.m. who reported they were scammed out of more than $3,000 in a retail shopping scam. The resident joined a secret shopper program where you keep a portion of the fee. The company, named True West, sent her two checks for her transactions. Then they were told to cash both checks, keep a portion for themselves and then use the remaining funds to purchase eBay gift cards at local CVS and Walgreens. Once they purchased the gift cards, she was to scratch them off and send pictures of the numbers to the company who sent the check. The company who “hired” her told her that they were doing this on behalf of eBay, because it wanted to see how their cards were displayed at these stores and how staff was treating customers. Report to be filed.

July 23: Patrols responded and canvassed areas near the Croton River at 10:17 p.m. after another police agency was notified of a missing person out of their jurisdiction. The parties had told a family member they were going kayaking in the Croton River. The parties were located outside of the village.

July 25: Patrols responded to an area on South Riverside Avenue after receiving a report of a party panhandling in front of a commercial establishment at 9:51 p.m. The party was found to have three bench warrants out of another Westchester jurisdiction. Patrols took a 63-year-old homeless resident into custody. He was released to the originating police agency.

North Castle Police Department

July 27: A party walked arrived at headquarters at 10:45 a.m. to report that he had previously spoken with the Westchester County district attorney’s office regarding a matter. Party stated that an attorney that had been responsible for a trust in his mother’s name stole about $44,000 after his mother passed.

Yorktown Police Department

July 24: Omar Abulteen, 32, of Yonkers, was arrested at 9:41 a.m. and charged with petty larceny after allegedly leaving the CVS on Commerce Street without paying for merchandise he had in his possession and leaving the scene in a vehicle.

July 24: Destiny Diaz, 30, of Peekskill, was served with a criminal summons for harassment at 10:20 p.m. in connection with a June 29 incident at Underhill Plaza. She allegedly spit at, punched and slapped a victim in the face and head.