Top Hibachi Restaurant, Somers

For about two years, Top Hibachi Restaurant in the Somers Commons Shopping Center has offered a wide variety of Asian cuisine in a variety of formats.

Queens resident David Jheng, the restaurant’s sushi head chef, said last week Top is an Asian fusion eatery featuring dishes from China, Japan and Thailand. “Sometimes we mix it up and make new styles,” he said.

Most of the sushi offered at Top features fresh fish, including fish imported from Japan. “Some of the specialties that we have you can’t really find anywhere,” he said.

For example, the restaurant purchases boxes of fish from one of its suppliers from Japan for sushi “that we don’t know what’s in it,” he said, adding it takes one day to shop fish from Japan. The restaurant also works with a variety of fish suppliers in Queens, he said.

Fresh, quality ingredients are the keys to quality sushi, he said. “From our fish to rice to seaweed, we pick it out,” he said, adding he will taste the sushi ingredients before he works with them.

As it names indicates, Top also has hibachi tables, which seat over 100 customers. “It’s more of a party environment” will several people being served at a table, he explained. “Our hibachi chef will perform a show.”

Popular hibachi dishes at Top include lobster, Chilean sea bass and fillet minion. Hibachi meals include soup, salad, a shrimp appetizer, vegetables, fried rice and noodles.

Other Asian specialties offered at Top include such traditional Chinese dishes such as lo mein noodle dishes, pad Thai noodles fare, curry entrees, and steaks.

Top also includes “a full open bar with a lot of high class liquors,” he said, adding many Japanese sakes are provided. In fact, Top has a menu devoted to sakes. “We have a wide variety of sakes,” he said.

Top quality is what Top Hibachi Restaurant offers, Jheng said. “We try to keep everything top notch,” he said. “Everything we order we examine so nothing could go wrong. If we have a customer with a bad experience we’ll respond to it.”

“We want to be a top restaurant around here,” he added.

Top Hibachi Restaurant is located at 80 Route 6 in the Somers Commons Shopping Center in Baldwin Place. For more information, call 914-628-8899 or visit www.tophibachi.com. The restaurant is also on Facebook, Twitter and Google Plus.