Toll Brothers Break Ground on Harrison Luxury Apartment Development

Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the apartment development division of Toll Brothers, Inc., a builder of luxury homes, joined with officials from the Town of Harrison and Westchester County to break ground on Carraway, a 421-unit luxury rental community on the site of two former corporate office buildings.

Located at 103-105 Corporate Park Drive, the new five-story luxury rental will feature a mix of 22 studios, 217 one-bedroom and 182 two-bedroom residences. The building will have retail on the first floor and in-building parking garage. Amenities will include a clubroom, fitness center, kid’s playroom, pet spa, bike lounge, craft room, co-working lounge and pool.

Leasing and first move-ins are projected for fall 2019 with the project expected to be completed by summer 2020.

“We are excited about the development of Carraway and our arrival into the Westchester County community,” said Charles Elliott, Managing Director, Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “Bringing thoughtful, resident-centric apartment communities continues our legacy of building luxury homes in this market. We are also pleased to reenergize the area by repurposing previous office buildings that had reached the end of their life-cycle.”

“The design for Carraway is magnificent and is an example of why Toll Brothers is a leader in the home building industry. The features of this luxury rental building are impressive and I’m sure that this facility will be regarded as a premier property in our community thus advancing our slogan, ‘It’s Great to Live in Harrison.’” said Town of Harrison Mayor Ron Belmont.

Toll Brothers currently has four residential developments in Westchester County. Summit Estates at Westchester in Valhalla and Westchester Estates at Wilson Park in Tarrytown feature single-family homes, while Enclave at Pleasantville and Toll Brothers at Valeria in Cortlandt Manor consist of townhomes.

The Carraway development is another example of an ongoing trend of repurposing vacant office buildings along Westchester’s Platinum Mile into residential and retail uses, including a fitness center on what was once the site of the Journal News building in Harrison and plans for a supermarket on a former office building site on Corporate Park Drive.