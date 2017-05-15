Three Incumbents Face Two Challengers in Lakeland Race

Three seats are up for grabs in the May 16 Board of Education race in Lakeland. Three incumbents, Denise Kness, Glen Malia and Rachelle Nardelli, are seeking reelection, while district parents Michelle Browne and Gnesia Feliu (Genie Muller) are running for the first time. Each seat carries a three-year term.

Voting will take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Van Cortlandtville Elementary School on Route 6 in Mohegan Lake, across from the Cortlandt Town Center.

Michelle Browne

Browne, a mother of three who has resided in Lakeland for 21 years, has been at odds with district officials since she and her husband opted to remove their middle son last year from Van Cortlandtville over alleged bullying and the refusal of administrators to take any action.

“I am not a politician. I’m a parent who wants the best for our children, the taxpayers and our community,” Browne said. “I am an open-minded candidate and I believe everyone’s voice should be heard, and working together to find solutions that benefit everyone.”

She said she decided to run as a trustee “to ensure our children have the chance to obtain the best education possible to prepare them for a successful future; continue to research into more exciting, alternative and challenging enrichment programs for all children; contribute and prepare a responsible budget, that is clear, transparent and understandable; analyze our current financial procedures and create more effective checks and balances for all transactions; and build a more open communication between board members and the community.”

Gnesia Feliu (Genie Muller)

Feliu, who attended Walter Panas High School and currently has two girls enrolled in district schools, has been a homeschool parent and involved with Girl Scouts and various charitable organizations.

“I am running for a seat on the Lakeland Central School District Board of Education, as I believe that I have many unique perspectives to offer the board,” Feliu said. “My reason for running for a position on the BOE is, because I am passionate about creating a better future for our children, by ensuring we have the resources in place to help them excel and reach their full potential. After speaking with many parents and hearing their perspective, I feel strongly, there needs to be more resources offered within this district.”

“We need advanced placement options for children, who excel above and beyond the standard curriculum. Not providing more of these types of curriculum, we are doing a grave injustice and setting a bad precedent for our children and their educational foundation,” she continued. “We need more school funded after school programming at the elementary level, and more in-school supports at all levels, for outside volunteer organizations (for example scouting) which has a known positive impact and is at no cost to the district. Enrichment plays a key role in development and when started at an early age can lead to more scholarship opportunities down the road. We need to offer stronger supports to families with children who have specialized needs, building bridges instead of walls when it comes to securing an IEP or 504 plans. This is not just limited to educational needs, but medical as well including food allergies. I understand the complexities of a school budget, and that while many of the programs mentioned above would require higher spending; I believe that reevaluating the budget could provide for more program opportunities.”

Denise Kness

Kness has lived in the Yorktown section of the district for 20 years and has two children attending district schools. She is running for a second term on the board.

“I am running for re-election because I want to continue my passion for being an advocate for children and public education. Children are our future and I truly feel that what we nurture today will determine our tomorrow,” she said. “To see students develop, grow and be the best they can be makes serving on the board of education a priceless position. I am the biggest fan of teachers. I feel they are our most valuable asset. If both students and teachers are given support emotionally and financially it can only lead to good things. I also have a profound level of respect for our support staff including bus drivers, mechanics, and facility workers. It takes all of our employees every day to bring their “A” game to work in order to ensure our students receive the best we can offer.”

“I have learned in the past three years during my first term that the function of a board member is to govern without prejudice or personal motive. A role of a successful board member is to represent the entire community, be a steward of the district’s resources, exercise leadership and most of all an advocate for public education. You must be trustworthy, confidential, and goal driven,” Kness said. “I believe Lakeland will continue to address the increase in mental health issues and the impact social media is having on our community. I also feel Lakeland continues to address the issue of advancing student achievement while remaining fiscally responsible.”

Glen Malia

Malia, an attorney who graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, has five children who graduated from Lakeland schools and a sixth who currently attends the middle school. He has been on the Board of Education for 12 years.

“During my tenure on the board we have improved the education provided to our students; have increased the opportunities, both scholastic and inter-scholastic, available to our students; have expanded the facilities; have developed and instituted cutting edge special education programs; have improved our financial position (and bond rating); and have consistently kept the tax increases well below the tax levy cap and the surrounding district’s tax increases,” he said. “I want to continue contributing to the good work that the board is doing.”

He said the most pressing issue facing the district is the same it has been—to provide the best education and facilities for students to allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential at a reasonable cost to taxpayers.

“Over the next three years, due to new regulations, minimum wage increases, and the need to make significant capital improvements due to our aging buildings, the financial constraints will be very important,” Malia said. “The board and the administration will have to come up with creative ways to ensure that the educational opportunities provided to our students continue to increase without increasing the tax burden on the residents.”

Rachelle Nardelli

Nardelli, who has lived in the Yorktown section of the district for 14 years and has three children attending Lakeland schools, was an elementary teacher in the Briarcliff Manor School District and currently is a store manager for a family business. She is running for a second term.

“I am running for re-election to the board because it is important. Although it is a volunteer position, it carries great responsibility. The Board of Education oversees the overall operation of the district and is part of the group of stake holders responsible for educating our students,” she said. “My experience as a classroom teacher helps me to bring a unique perspective to the trustee position. I feel my teaching background and dedication to improving the quality of education for all Lakeland students make me an essential part of the Board. I continue to be impressed by our students in the classroom, on stage and on the athletic field. Watching students succeed and participate in activities they enjoy is inspiring and I would like to continue my service to the Lakeland community to help provide a well-rounded educational experience.”

“Lakeland is in strong financial health. Good planning and responsible spending have contributed to our financial stability. However, the unpredictability of state funding and the fluctuating costs of fuel, healthcare and retirement contributions are always concerns when building a budget that maintains quality programs,” she said. “Mental health and well-being should also continue to be a focus. Recently established programs and clubs have helped to identify and alleviate some of the stress and anxiety felt by students. We also need to successfully implement the remaining phases of our long-range technology plan and oversee the capital improvement projects that will be taking place at all of our schools in the coming years to repair aging infrastructure and provide a safe learning environment for staff and students.”