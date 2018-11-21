CHHOP Holds Controlled Community Meeting on Homeless Shelter

Following months of increased scrutiny surrounding the controversial relocation of the Jan Peek Homeless Shelter in Peekskill, Caring for the Hungry and Homeless of Peekskill (CHHOP) took a different approach to mitigating residential concerns during a community meeting last week.

With CHHOP’s first informational forum last month sparking intense anger, the roughly 50 people in attendance during the Nov. 14 forum were separated into small groups to answer questions related to their concerns, hopes and suggestions for community building. Throughout the roughly 90-minute meeting, groups engaged in discussion submitting one answer per question in writing for CHHOP to consider.

With CHHOP officials guarding the entrance and exit at the Peekskill United Methodist Church, two Peekskill police officers present and two members from company Simple Knowledge pacing the room, facilitators at each of the roughly 10 tables were advised via written instructions to prevent angry and hostile remarks, grandstanding, disruption and misleading comments.

Attendees were also instructed to turn off their cell phones and not to record or take pictures during the meeting. CHHOP executive director Cynthia Knox said the meetings format promoted healthy discussion.

“My first impression walking into the community meeting was as a lamb being led to slaughter,” Peekskill resident Faith Manocchi Booth said. “For months I’ve been vilified because I don’t support the proposed location for the shelter. This meeting was the first time I didn’t feel bullied by the organization and the first time that it seemed as if members of CHHOP were trying to understand my concerns.”

Peekskill resident Lindsey Fitzgerald, who is spearheading a petition with more than 1,000 signatures opposing the relocation, said she felt CHHOP attempted to control attendee’s from speaking freely by placing restrictions on the meetings format.

“No information was shared by CHHOP and no questions were allowed to be asked,” Fitzgerald said. “I still have the same concerns and questions that I’ve had for the past two-and-a-half months since they announced relocation plans.”

CHHOP is currently proposing relocating its year-round, 24-hour shelter for homeless adults in northern Westchester to a residential neighborhood on 851 Washington Street. The shelter, which has operated on 200 North Water Street since 1988, is planning to move in 2020.

Members of CHHOP have previously said the new location would provide a safer environment for residents to ensure they stay on the premises. Residents will be provided with dorm-style rooms, a kitchen, and a common area for programs and emergency services during the day. Currently, residents must leave the shelter at 6 a.m. on most days because CHHOP does not have space to accommodate them.

Other plans for the new facility include moving the entrance to the back of the building, as well as creating a covered outdoor and enclosed space.

While the building on Washington Street is in dire need of expensive repairs and restorations, CHHOP is seeking to purchase the facility for about $900,000. Besides needing approvals from the city’s planning and zoning boards, they need a special use permit from the Common Council.

Knox said construction and rehabilitation of the new facility would be an 18 to 24-month process. She added that an application has not been submitted to the city yet, which City Manager Richard Leins confirmed during a Common Council meeting the day before.

Following group discussions, each facilitator announced their groups consensus and formally submitted it to CHHOP officials. While those in attendance were mainly members of CHHOP or non-Peekskill residents, many cited safety concerns, misinformation, anger from the neighborhood at the relocation site, and a lack of communication, transparency and concern for the homes on Washington Avenue from CHHOP.

“Our main concern was easy, it’s basically safety,” said Pastor Carlos Figueroa, who served as a group facilitator. “Our hope is for the assurance of safety through a clear policy and plan.”

Figueroa added that his group suggested electing a representative from the neighborhood on Washington Avenue to serve on Jan Peek’s board.

While Knox didn’t engage in dialogue or answer any questions during the meeting, she said would respond to concerns and questions submitted during the meeting at a later date on social media or CHHOP’s website.

“A lot of great information was shared tonight,” Knox said. “We’re going to take this information, we’re going to look at it, and then we’re going to provide information back.”

CHHOP’s next community forum will be scheduled next year.