Sheehy to Retire from County Senior Resources Office

More transitioning is expected for Putnam County government after the director for the Office for Senior Resources, Patricia Sheehy, announced her intention to retire this week.

Sheehy, who worked for the county for about seven years, plans to retire at the end of October. Expected to fill her shoes is Michael Cunningham, a county employee working for another department. Sheehy is the latest department head to retire after Bureau for Emergency Services commissioner Tony Sutton stepped down earlier this month.

During Sheehy’s seven years as director of the Office for Senior Resources, she said she couldn’t pin down just one moment she’ll remember more than the others. But she will remember the people she worked with and the senior population she worked for.

Sheehy said the seniors she helped serve have always been grateful for the work her office does. It’s made going work enjoyable for Sheehy. During her career, her department went from the Office for the Aging to the Office for Senior Resources to signify a more vibrant name to match the senior citizens in Putnam.

“And the county has always been so generous to the seniors so it’s not just one person who’s done it,” Sheehy said. “It’s a whole team of people, too.”