PV School Chief to Retire at End of School Year

When Putnam Valley Superintendent of Schools Dr. Fran Wills began her teaching career in Massachusetts, the Bronx native never imagined she would one day return to New York to lead a school system.

After an illustrious career in public education, including most recent stops in none other than New York, Wills announced her intention to retire from the Putnam Valley school system at the end of the school year.

“I was born in the Bronx so there’s an affinity toward New York, but did I ever think I would be in Westchester County and in Putnam County, no I didn’t,” Wills said. “It was something I sought after a certain point in my life.”

She came back to New York after spending many years in the New England region to help her aging parents and was not sure if she would be able to attain a leadership position in the Lower Hudson Valley. That concern ended up being unfounded with Wills having more than 20 years of school leadership experience in New York.

Wills, who at 76-years-old remains spry, said she wants to have more time to explore other things, which could include other educational opportunities. She would also continue teaching at the doctoral level and spend more time with her family, including her husband.